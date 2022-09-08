Science exhibition at St Xavier’s School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 8, 2022 12:00 AM 2022-09-08T00:00:02+5:30 2022-09-08T00:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 7: Students of St. Xavier's School recently participated in two days science exhibition. They displayed various innovative ...
Aurangabad, Sept 7: Students of St. Xavier's School recently participated in two days science exhibition. They displayed various innovative models based on science and technology. They were very excited and confident in explaining the scientific reasons behind the working models.
Principal Fr Saujanya Almeda guided the organisers of the exhibition. Science teachers Sanjay Nirmal and Vijayshree Ambewadikar took efforts in making the exhibition a success.Open in app