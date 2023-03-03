Science exhibition at Winchester School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 3, 2023 10:50 PM 2023-03-03T22:50:01+5:30 2023-03-03T22:50:01+5:30
Over 100 science exhibits, prepared by the students, were displayed. The students gave description of the working models. A large number of parents visited the exhibition and appreciated efforts by the students. The first exhibit of each class was awarded trophies.