Scindia assures Aurangabad to Pune flight

Aurangabad: union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industries that special efforts will be made by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to speed up the aviation services in Maharashtra and new flights from Aurangabad will start on new air routes including Pune. Chamber president Lalit Gandhi and office bearers were invited by union Minister Scindia to New Delhi for a meeting on Friday. The delegation had demanded that direct flight services should be started from Aurangabad to Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad.