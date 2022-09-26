SCR extends operation of special trains during Dussehra, Diwali festivals

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

To provide convenience to passengers heading towards their natives and hometowns, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to extend the services of around 20 special trains to tackle the rush of commuters during Dussehra and Diwali festival seasons.

According to press release issued by the chief public relations officer (SCR) Ch.Rakesh, the extension has been made by a month of all the special trains which were running once in a week, twice and thrice a week.

The list of special trains (including the Up and Down journey) along with the period of extension are as follows:

-Tirupati-Aurangabad-Tirupati (07637/ 38) have been extended from October 2 to 31.

- H.S Nanded-Tirupati-H.S Nanded (07639/ 40) has been extended from October 7 to 29.

- Kachiguda-Narsapur-Kachiguda (07612/ 13) has been extended from October 3 to November 1.

- Tirupati-Kachiguda (07614) has been extended from October 5 to November 2.

- Tirupati-Akola-Tirupati (07605/ 06) has been extended from October 7 to 30.

- Hyderabad-Tirupati-Hyderabad (07509/10 and 07643/44) has been extended from October 1 to 31.

-Vijaywada-Nagarsol-Vijaywada (07698/99) has been extended from October 7 to 29.

- Kazipet-Tirupati-Kazipet (07091/92) has been extended from October 4 to November 1.

- Machilipatnam-Kurnool City-Machilipatnam (07067/68) has been extended from October 1 to 30.

- Machilipatnam-Tirupati-Machilipatnam (07095/96) has been extended from October 2 to November 1.

- Kakinada Town-Lingampalli-Kakinada Town (07295/96) has been extended from October 3 to November 1.

- Machilipatnam-Secunderabad-Machilipatnam (07185/86) has been extended from October 2 to 30.

- Hyderabad-Tirupati-Narsapur-Hyderabad (07489/07648/49) have been extended from October 4 to 27.

- Kazipet-Dadar Central-Kazipet (07195/96/97/98) have been extended from October 5 to 30.

- Secunderabad-Ernakulam-Secunderabad (07189/90) has been extended from October 7 to 29.

- Secunderabad-Madurai-Secunderabad (07191/92) has been extended from October 3 to November 2.

- Secunderabad-Agartala-Secunderabad (07030/29) has been extended from October 3 to November 4 and

- Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad (07115/116) has been extended from October 7 to 30, stated the press release.