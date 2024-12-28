SCR operates special trains to Jaipur-Bikaner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Considering the passenger demand, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special trains from Hyderabad to Jaipur and Kachiguda to Bikaner via Nanded railway station.

According to a press release issued by the SCR (Nanded Division), the Hyderabad-Jaipur train (number 07020) will leave Hyderabad (on January 3) at 7.50 pm and reach Jaipur on Sunday (on January 5) at 05.25 am. It will halt at Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Khandwa, Ujjain and Ajmer railway stations. The train will be operated on every Friday.

For the return journey, the train (number 07019) will leave Jaipur on January 5, 2025, at 1.30 pm. and reach Hyderabad on January 7 at 5.00 am. The train will be operated every Sunday.

The Kachiguda-Bikaner train (number 07053) will leave Kachiguda on January 4 at 10 pm and reach Bikaner on January 6 at 3 pm. It will halt at Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Khandwa, Bhopal, Kota, Jaipur, Sikhar and Ratangarh railway stations. The train will be operated on every Saturday.

In the return journey, the train (number 07054) will leave Bikaner on January 7 at 1.30 pm and reach Kachiguda on Thursday at 07.40 am. The train will be operated on every Tuesday.