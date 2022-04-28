SCR to record 10 trips of Aurangabad to Tirupati train

Aurangabad, April 28:

The South Central Railway (SCR), on demand of the passengers, has decided to record 10 trips of Aurangabad to Tirupati Express train in the month of May.

According to press release issued by SCR (Nanded Division), the train bearing number 07511 will leave Tirupati at 7.05 am (on Sunday) and arrive in Aurangabad at 7.00 am (on Monday). The trains will be operated on May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The return journey of the train bearing number 07512 will start from Aurangabad at 11.15 pm (on Monday) and reach Tirupati at 10.20 pm (on Tuesday). The train will be operated on May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, stated the press release.

It may be noted that a large number of devotees visit Tirupati every year. Considering the summer vacation, the SCR hopes that large number of people will be visiting Tirupati, as a part of pilgrimage tour, this year.