Scrap dealers, labourers make merry over scrap in labour colony

Municipal corporation, MSEDCL and PWD set up teams to stop theft

Aurangabad, May 12:

There was a rush of scrap dealers and labourers picking up the iron, wood and other materials from the piles of rubble all day long at the demolished site of the labour colony on Thursday. Taking note, teams of municipal corporation, MSEDCL and Public Works Department (PWD) started preparing to take possession of the infrastructure built for civic amenities.

Rumours also spread on social media that jewellery and money are buried under many houses in the colony. Some people started digging the rubble, but teams from municipal corporation and MSEDCL chased them away.

Scrap collectors and labourers were busy carrying the scrap away with tractors and trucks on Thursday. The corporation has invested around Rs 2 crore for street lighting and other facilities. It is estimated that MSEDCL has invested around Rs 3 crore for the electricity network. The public works department had built two warehouses.

Realizing that an attempt was being made to steal iron from the warehouse, the PWD demolished the warehouse and prepared to seize all the materials. MSEDCL has set up teams along with linemen to take over the entire infrastructure, electricity poles, lines and DPs. Attempts to steal the streetlights of the corporation were thwarted by the employees.

PWD to build a protection wall

Once the debris is removed from the entire site, construction of a protective wall will be undertaken. The PWD had stopped the maintenance of the houses 15 years ago. The space will now be leveled. A meeting will be held with the divisional commissioner, after which a decision will be taken regarding construction of the administrative complex. Also, Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for this work, said Ashok Yerekar, executive engineer, PWD.