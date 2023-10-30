Scrap stolen from Waluj industrial area seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police arrested four women and two men while stealing the scrap from the Waluj industrial area and transporting in a vehicle on Saturday morning. The police seized articles worth Rs 2.65 lakh from them.

Waluj MIDC PSI Deepak Rothe and his team were patrolling in the Waluj industrial area on Saturday at around 11 am. He received the information that some people stole and were taking the scrap in a vehicle. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and stopped a suspected vehicle (MH16 AE 827). Four women were sitting in the vehicle along with the scrap material.

The police inquired about the driver Azim Salim Shaikh (20, Vitava) and he said that the scrap material was of Mujeeb Rehman Shaikh (Vitava).

The police then arrested four women including Chhaya Dukare (28), Anita Phulari (20), Rupali Jadhav (23, all residents of Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar), and Yashoda Chavan (55, Hinanagar, Chikalthana).

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, second PI Ganesh Tathe, API Gautam Wavale by PSI Rothe, Dhiraj Kabaliye, Suresh Bhise, Hanuman Thoke and Sangeeta Vaidya.