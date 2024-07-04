Scrutiny Centers to be appointed for aspirants of UG & PG courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will soon appoint Scrutiny Centers (SCs) to the aspirants of undergraduate and postgraduate technical education courses for the academic year 2024-25.

It may be noted that Cell appoints Facilitation Centres (FCs) to verify documents and confirm application forms for the implementation of Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

However, the Technical Education Department received complaints from students and parents about FC which is not providing proper facilities to them. So, it decided to appoint new SCs for the academic year 2024-25. The colleges and institutes which fulfil the terms and conditions can apply the SCs up to July 6.

Activities to be carried out by SC

--Registration and submission of online application form

--Scanning and uploading of required documents

--Printing of application form for candidate

Some of the conditions for SC are as follows;

--No charges should be collected from candidates for filling and submitting of online application

form.

--It is not mandatory for the candidate to use the Scrutiny of SC for this activity.

--The SC should not collect and keep custody of the original documents of any candidate in any Case.