Scrutiny of 266 nomination papers for Senate elections conducted

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Sunday carried out the scrutiny of 266 nomination papers filed for the second phase elections of the Senate. Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the election for the 39 seats of the second phase would be held on December 10.

Of them, there will be ten seats in Principals and College Teachers collegiums while six candidates will be elected from the management representatives category. The election for the eight seats of the Academic Council will also be conducted. The last date for filing nomination papers was November 19.

A total of 118 college teachers, 27 management representatives, 29 principals, and 14 university teachers filed nomination papers for the Senate elections. Similarly, 47 aspirants filed nomination papers for the Academic Council polls.

A total of 223 nomination papers for the Board of Studies were also filed. With this, the number of nomination papers for all the polls has reached 449.

The scrutiny is being carried out for two days (Sunday and Monday). The university completed the scrutiny of 266 nomination papers of university teachers, principals and Department heads today.

Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the scrutiny of 192 remaining nomination papers would be done at Mahatma Phule Hall at noon on November 21. Bamu urged the aspirants or their representatives to take note of it.

The list of valid and invalid nomination papers will be displayed on November 22 while objections and grievances can be submitted on November 23. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will hold the hearings on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of the nomination paper is November 27. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 13.

Training for 1st phase election on Nov 21

The election for the 10 seats of the Senate-graduate collegium will be held on November 26 in the first phase. A total of 415 teachers, officers and employees will be deployed for the election works at 81 polling booths. The staff will be given training at the auditorium at 11 am on November 21. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and members of the advisory committee will guide the participants