SDO urge Harsul project-affected persons to submit details on priority

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The district administration has sped up the process to release monetary compensation to 98 property-holders against the acquisition of land for the widening of the national highway, passing through the Harsul village.

The sub-divisional officer (SDO) Rameshwar Rodge said, “ The national highway (NH) division of the public works department (PWD) has sanctioned the compensation of Rs 15.77 crore. Hence the affected property-holders should submit their legal property ownership documents and bank details on priority for further process.”

It is learnt that the compensation will be released as per the amendments made in the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 in the last two years. The compensation will be deposited into the account of the beneficiary after uploading the demanded information in detail on the website of PWD’s NH division. Hence the documentation relating to the land acquisition process (enclosing 7/12, PR Card, a total area of acquisition etc) has to be completed on priority.

“The land compensation in the rural area is granted on per acre basis, while in the urban limit, it is released on per square feet basis,” said Rodge.