Seats for MBA round II allotted

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test (SCETC) has allotted seats for the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the postgraduate degree courses in management. Those who were allotted seats will have to confirm the MBA admission at the college between November 7 and 9 along with the required documents.

Seat to be accepted through login

Candidates will have to accept the offered seat through their login. The candidates who were allotted a seat for the first time should verify it and pay the seat acceptance fee online. Candidates who are allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round II and choose the ‘Not Freeze' option for betterment.

College needs to issue receipt of admission confirmation

The institute will have to verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through their login immediately. After this, the college will issue a system-generated receipt of confirmation of admission and fee paid receipt to the candidate.