Seats allotted for BCA, BBA, BMS & BBM CAP-round-III

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has allotted seats for the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM. Those who have been allotted the seats will have to report to the institution and confirm the admission up to October 23.

It may be noted that the vacant seats were displayed provisionally on October 15 for this round. The aspirants will have to submit and confirm the option form through the candidate’s login up to October 17. The seats were allotted provisionally today. The selected aspirants will have to pay seat acceptance fees in online mode for confirmation of admission, reporting to institutes on or before October 23.

Box

Institute level round

A college round will be implemented for the vacant seats. As per the guidelines of SCETC, Government and private unaided institutes will complete the admission between October 24 and 28. The institute will have to display seats on its website and publish an advertisement in a newspaper. It will invite applications from registered candidates and prepare and display a merit list on its website and notice board.

Box

----The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year 2024-25 is October 28.

--The institutes will have to upload data of admitted candidates on or before the cut-off date.

Box

The first year of full-time MBA (Integrated) and MCA (Integrated) in the Government, University Departments and unaided private professional institutions is also underway. The candidates of these courses who were allotted seats will have to confirm their admission for the third CAP round up to October 23.