Seats to be allotted today for Poly CAP round-I

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education will allot seats provisionally to the selected candidates for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round-I on July 28.

The process of online submission and confirmation of the option form for CAP Round-I through the candidate's login was completed between July 23 and 26 2023. The seats will be allotted provisionally on Friday.

The candidates who are allotted the seats will have to accept the seat through the login up to August 3. Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed), will have to pay the seat acceptance fee through online mode. The candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent rounds. More than 1.40 lakh SSC passed candidates registered for admissions in the State.

Box

The candidate will self-verify the seat allotment made to them in the CAP Round-I by accepting the declaration through his login and certifying that their claims related to qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, and specific reservation, given in the application form, are correct.

If the candidate found that the claim made by him is not correct, they report the grievance through his login.