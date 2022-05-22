Second auction of government sand stock

Aurangabad, May 22:

The tehsil administration had to auction sand for the second time as the contractor who made the highest bid failed to pay the amount. The auction of 194 brass sands stored in the premises of tehsil office will be held on May 24. Strict terms and conditions have been laid down for the auction by the administration for blocking the sand smuggling.

The sand auction was held in March as per the order of district collector Sunil Chavan. Contractor Vishal Mule from Dhorkin had bought 122 brass of sand with the highest bid of Rs 8 lakh. But he failed to pay the auction amount. The tehsil administration had to cancel the auction and confiscate the deposit amount of Mule. Meanwhile, this sand stock has now increased to 194 brass. On May 24, the auction will be held under the guidance of sub-divisional officer Dr Swapnil More and Tehsildar Datta Nilawad. A rate of Rs 600 per brass has been fixed as the base price. Participants in the auction will have to make a deposit of 25 per cent of the government price.