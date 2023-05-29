Second Part: Competitive exam toppers' secrete lies in ‘foundation

Answer: TV and mobile addiction have increased not only in children but also in their parents.

Parents should take a step first to break their addiction of the media and then gradually keep the children away from them. As children follow their parents.

Q: What is the importance of a Self-Study Chart?

Answer: A child says that he had completed the study while his/her parents complain that their boy/girl is not studying.

The new generation is very intelligent. How to decide if a child has done a study?

For this, DFC has prepared a Self Study Chart. This is one type of accounting of study. Through the chart, parents learn about how much study their child has done.

It is a skill to teach and prepare students by using MCQs pattern.

Q: What is the difference between tuition and foundation?

Answer: The school curriculum is taught in tuition. Also, the main objective of the tuition is to get maximum marks in the examination. When a student joins the foundation course in 5th standard, he/she is prepared for the various annual competitive examinations, and entrance tests of post-HSC professional courses along with the school syllabus. Because of this, a student does not face difficulty while attempting competitive examinations in 11th and 12th standards.

Interestingly, it has come to light that those who topped JEE, NEET or earlier competitive examinations, have completed the foundation course. DFC conducts Foundation Course from class 5th onwards.

--Combined study of competitive examination and school syllabus is carried out at DFC.

--Test facility of each lesson from home is available through DFC App

