Section 144 not imposed in the district

Aurangabad, April 26:

The commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta on Tuesday clarified that Section 144 was not imposed in the city. But they were sections imposed under provisions 37 (1) and (3) of the Bombay Police Act.

News of the prohibitory orders being imposed in the city till May 9, was circulated by various electronic media on Tuesday morning. This created a state of confusion. It was also said that the planned meeting of MNS would not be allowed. However, Dr Gupta clarified that all the reports were baseless stating that the discussions about the imposition of Section 144 in the city was due to misinterpretation. As per the powers vested to the commissioner under provisions 37 (1) and (3) of the Bombay Police Act, no person shall carry arms, explosives, and display images of any important person in the city till May 9. As per the provisions of the Mumbai police act, it is not possible to gather in the city without permission and carry weapons. It was mandatory for the citizens to get permission from the police for any event. This order is valid throughout the year. A decision on allowing the MNS meeting will be taken soon. This decision will be communicated to all, said Dr Gupta.