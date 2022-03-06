Section approval of schools as per Aadhaar update of students

Aurangabad, March 6:

Aadhaar number based Sanch Manyata (section Approval) will take place this year. Aadhar updation of 1. 81 lakh students in the district are still incomplete. The students will be considered eligible for section approval only if the aadhaar update is completed till March 31. For this, the directorate of education has instructed the schools to complete the aadhaar update of the remaining 20 percent students before March 31.

The deadline for aadhaar update was extended due to the demand of the teachers union and institute owners. However, aadhaar update of 20 per cent students is still incomplete in the district. Students whose name, gender, date of birth do not match should be verified and updated. Knowing the technical errors and actual conditions, the number of students should be taken into consideration for section approval. Aadhaar is not available but if a student comes to the school regularly then that student will also be considered for section approval.

Adjust additional teachers before May 31

Committees at various levels should upload their certificates on the ‘Saral’ portal before March 31. Also, the education officers should confirm the sign on the Saral portal before April 5. Also, this facility will be available only for 2021-22 section approval and after completion, the department of education has given instructions to complete the adjustment of additional teachers before March 31.