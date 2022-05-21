Secured Biodiversity is needed for balanced, prosperous future

Manish Gajbhiye

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 21:

All living beings, be it small or big, have equal rights on the resources of the earth. Human beings have the greater responsibility to maintain a balanced and prosperous future for all living beings including microorganisms, plants, reptiles and animals. To commemorate the biodiversity, International Biodiversity Day is celebrated every year on May 22, since 2002. The theme this year is 'building a shared future for all life’. Every individual has to preserve the biodiversity, opined the experts.

With the increased threat of Global warming, the need for securing our environment has been felt worldwide. The man by creating extensive pollution, deforestation and emitting carbon has hampered the biodiversity. The green cover in the Marathwada regions is a matter of concern, which is causing losses of lives of animals, birds reptiles and microorganisms, plants, which are the key factors of ecology and food chain in the biodiversity.

Biodiversity hotspots around the city

Jayakwadi, Gautala, Dheku Dam, Sarola, Girija project, Sukhana Lake, Salim Ali Lake, University area, and Himayat Baug are the biodiversity hotspots in and around the city. Here were can find various species of migratory and local birds, snakes, fish, crocodile, tortoise, tiger, leopard, boar, deer, Neelgai, Hyena, Fox, Jackle, mammals, reptiles and others are found.

Similarly, aquatic animals and aquatic vegetation purifies the water and also provide food to humans. It gives oxygen in the atmosphere and absorbs carbon-di-oxide.

Threat to Biodiversity

With extensive industrialization, vehicles on road emit carbon in large quantity. The construction of roads and houses reduced the forest lands. All these factors hampered the Biodiversity causing less rainfall and erosion of soil. The quality of foodgrain diminishes due to the lack of pollination process, polluted water and rise in temperature.

All living beings part of Biodiversity

All living beings are part of our biodiversity. Ants, bees, insects, reptiles, microbes, big animals, and vegetation play an important part in the food cycle. They provide us with vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Each of them is interdependent. If biodiversity is destroyed, our lives will also be destroyed in the next few years.

- Environmentalist, Dr Kishor Pathak.

High time, man should limits greed

Man is causing plenty of losses to the environment. In an attempt, he tried to seek remedies through research in various fields, but forget to thrash the root cause of endangering biodiversity. The food we are getting today is not natural and lacks nutrient ingredients. The helpful microorganism is being destroyed strengthening the harmful microorganisms. Concretization and industrialization have reduced the forest areas and the wild animals are encountered in human habitations.

- Prof. Gulab Khedkar, Director, Paul Hebert Centre for DNA barcoding and Biodiversity Studies, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.