Security guard commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A security guard committed suicide by hanging himself at Warner Electrical Company in the Kumbhephal area. The incident came to light on Thursday around 8 am.

The deceased has been identified as Badrinath Mule (44, Kumbhephal). According to information provided by the Chikalthana police and relatives, Badrinath had a night shift on Wednesday and had gone to work around 7 pm. He was found hanging in the security guard’s room on Thursday morning. He was immediately taken to GMCH with the help of the neighbours, but doctors declared him dead around 11.30 am. The reason for his suicide is yet to be determined. A case has been registered at Chikalthana police station.