Security guard dies in car dash

Aurangabad:

A security guard died after a speeding car dashed his motorcycle near the Pals factory in the Waluj MIDC area on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Appasaheb Raghoji Gatkal (50, Vitawa and permanent resident of Vidodi in Mantha tehsil).

Today morning, Gatkal was going on his motorcycle (MH 20 EN 8398) to report on his duty in a factory situated in Waluj MIDC. When he was passing through the Pals factory, the car (bearing number DL 10 Q 3606) hit his motorcycle. The victim was rushed to the government hospital in a private ambulance by good samaritans Amol Narwade and Kundan Aherrao. However, the doctors declared him dead on examination.

A case of an accident has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station. Further investigation is on by head constable Ram Tandale.