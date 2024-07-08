Security guard of garage killed by unknown assailants in Waluj Mahanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident came to light, on Monday (July 8) around 9 am, where an unknown assailant brutally killed a security guard of a garage, opposite the Bajaj company on Ahmednagar Road, with a boulder. The deceased has been identified as Bhausaheb Namdev Padulkar (Shraddha Colony, Waluj). Signs of arson were visible at the scene, and the police have speculated that the incident might have occurred due to a dispute.

Padulkar originally hailed from Kajla in the Jalna district and lived in Waluj with his family for many years. After the death of his first wife, he married Janabai. From his second marriage, he had a son named Akash and two married daughters, Sonubai and Monubai.

For the past 8 months, Padulkar had been working as a security guard at Baba Truck Body Repairing Works garage, owned by Ashok Mukunda Dabhade (resident of Osmanpur), which is located opposite the Bajaj company. On Sunday evening around 6 pm, he took his dinner box from home and went for his night shift.

On Monday at 9 am, when the owner Dabhade arrived at the garage, he found the security guard lying in a pool of blood in the area in front of the adjacent closed shed. Dabhade informed the police control room about the incident. The police inspector of Satara Police Station, Brahma Giri, and the police inspector of MIDC Waluj Police Station, Krishna Shinde and their teams rushed to the garage. Padulkar's face was badly mutilated, and the police suspect that the assailant smashed his face with a stone.

Signs of arson at the scene

There were signs of arson at the location where the murder took place. Padulkar's lunch box was found burnt, and his mobile phone had been thrown away. The cops also spotted burnt spare parts of a moped at the scene. The police suspect that after an argument between Padulkar and the assailant, the latter killed him by smashing his head with a boulder and then fled the scene with the burnt moped. This incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Satara Police Station. Further investigation is on by police.