Security measures for counting centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A total of 4,500 police personnel have been deployed at four major counting centres have been placed under strict security, with officers and officials stationed at their designated locations.

Patrols and roadblocks from Thursday will continue. Voting on Thursday was peaceful across the city, except at Agrasen Vidyamandir on Paithan Road. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar inspected sensitive centres and ensured election materials were secured overnight. Friday’s counting from 10 am on January 16 will involve 4,667 police personnel, 1,928 Home Guards, and SRPF armed units (one company and two platoons) at Garware Hi-Tech Film (Chikalthana), Government Polytechnic College (Osmanpura), Government College of Engineering, and St. Francis High School. Within 100 meters of each centre, mobiles, tablets, vehicles, and material exchanges are banned. Carrying matchboxes, lighters, or tobacco is prohibited. Only authorised election staff, candidates, and representatives may enter. Police will closely monitor supporters in high-tension areas Naregaon, Begampura, Padegaon, Jinsi, Chistiya Chowk, Padampura, and Paithan Road to prevent disputes after results.