Sedative pills, medicines, banned gutkha seized

Aurangabad, June 20:

The city police have initiated a severe drive against the illegal sale of sedative pills and medicines used for addiction and banned Gutkha sales in the city. On Sunday, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cell and Kranti Chowk, Jinsi and Cidco MIDC police executed actions in different incidents.

NDPS cell’s API Mohsin Syed and Kranti Chowk PSI Vikas Khatke received information that Shaikh Sohel Harun Bagwan (19, Baijipura) is possessing sedative pills and medicine bottles used for addiction at Baba Petrol Pump area on Sunday at around 11.30 pm. Under the guidance of Kranti Chowk PI Dr Ganpat Darade laid a trap and arrested Sohel and seized 197 sedative pills, and 25 bottles of medicine, amounting to Rs 19,172.

In another incident, Jinsi Police station PSI Ananta Tangade received the information that one person is transporting banned gutkha on a moped in Roshan Gate area on Sunday evening. Accordingly, the police arrested Shaikh Ismail Shaikh Farooq (23, Sharif Colony, Roshan Gate) and seized banned gutkha amounting to Rs 1.06 lakh in his bag. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Vyankatesh Kendre by PSI Tangade, B S Jagtap, Sunil Jadhav and others.

Cidco MIDC police arrested Sarfaraz Maniyar (20, Ayesha Colony, Naregaon) while transporting banned gutkha on a motorcycle (MH 20 CC 8134) at Naregaon on Sunday night. Gutkha and a motorcycle worth Rs 35,500 were seized by the police.