Selection list for 1st MoP Up round for MBBS, BDS courses released

Aurangabad, March 27:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the selection list for the Mop-Up round-I for MBBS/BDS seats under the State quota.

The Mop-Up round -I will include newly permitted seats, seats available due to not joining or cancellation of allotted seats after the second general round for the Academic Year 2021-22.

The selection list was declared on Friday. The last date of joining and filling ‘status

retention form’ to the selected college up to March 30.

Three new colleges get permission in the State, however, admission to the two colleges will be based on the final judgement of the court.

The names of the colleges are Dr N Y Tasgaonkar Institute of Medical Science (Diksal, Karjat, Raigad), Annasaheb Chudaman Memorial Medical College, Dhule (subject to the final judgement of the court) and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Teaching Hospital (Pune). The selection list has names of 30,034 candidates while of them, 6,500 will surely get a seat in the State.

Box

Instruction for students

-- If a candidate who has been allotted a seat and wishes to participate in the subsequent round should not fill the status retention form

-- A candidate who does wish to participate in the next round after seat allotment, will have to fill the status retention form

-- The admitted candidate cannot submit demand draft due to bank holiday, he /she may

pay the fees by cheque and replace the same on the next bank working day.

-- The last prescribed date for cancellation of admission to the course is March 30.

--The institute will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the norms.