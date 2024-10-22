Selection list for 3rd-round of PG in Ayurved, Homoeopathy & Unani on Oct 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will announce the selection list for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round III for the admissions to postgraduate in Ayurved, Homoeopathy and Unani courses in the State on October 29.

The Cell completed two CAP rounds of the admission process recently and seats are vacant in some colleges. However, Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) issued a revised schedule.

As per the revised schedule, the State CET Cell has decided to conduct the online registration of candidates who have appeared for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2024 and are desirous of applying for available seats of these courses for CAP-3 in Government, unaided private and Minority colleges. The online registration process for this round was completed from October 21 to 23. The general merit list will be released on October 24.

The online preference form-filling process of eligible candidates will be carried out between October 25 and 27. The selection list will be out on October 29. Those who are allotted seats can confirm the admissions in perosn with original documents and requisite fees up to November 6 (excluding November 1 to 3).