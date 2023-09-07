Selection list for B Sc- Nursing CAP round-II to be out today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will release the selection list for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-II of B Sc-Nursing on September 8.

The CAP round-I was completed in August. In the meantime, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has granted permission to some new B Sc colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

The number of nursing colleges has reached 45 across the State. So, SCETC, the Competent Authority has decided to add these colleges to the CAP Round -2.

The candidates who failed to fill preference in CAP-1 were allowed to fill preference only for newly added colleges between September 4 and 6. The seat matrix was published on September 4 while the selection list for the second CAP round will be declared on September 8.

Those who are selected will have to join the college physically and fill status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees up to September 13. The Cell made it clear that candidates who failed to join the allotted college of CAP-1 within the stipulated time were allowed to fill preference for newly added colleges. However, they will be considered only for newly added colleges.