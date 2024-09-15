Selection list for BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) released a selection list for the first round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses

Those whose name figures in the selection should the respective college and fill the status retention form up to September 18.

The list has names of 30,270 aspirants while the selection was done on the basis of All India Rank (AIR) in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG).

The admitting institute will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET (UG)-2024 brochure.

The candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time, failing which this selection stands cancelled.

The Cell announced that admission to the Rural Institute of Ayu Research Centre Khatav (Satara) is subject to the final decision of the court.