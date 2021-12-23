Selection list for Ph D admissions delayed because of strike

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

The declaration of candidates selection list for Ph D admissions was delayed in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) because of employees strike.

The university conducted the presentation researchers before Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) for the Ph D admissions from September end to November 28.

Nearly 6,500 candidates were present for the presentation in 50 subjects including English, History, Library and Information Science, Education, Physical Education, Hindi, Chemistry, Commerce, Physics, Botany, Political Science, Public Administration, Computer Science and Information Technology, Economics.

Those selected would be given admission on the basis of the merit list. The selection list was to be displayed in the second week of December. However, the officers and employees unions called for an indefinite strike since December 19. The function in all the departments of Bamu came to standstill.

Talking to this newspaper, officers on the condition of anonymity said that the preparation of the selection list was at a fast pace. But, the work was halted as the officers and employees are on strike.

“The process will not get momentum until the strike is over. It will take around 15 days to prepare even after the strike ends as a weeks gap will put a burden on all the employees,” they added.