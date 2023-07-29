Sell property worth Rs 500 crores and pay the depositors

MP Imtiaz Jaleel claims Mankape possess assets worth Rs 500 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Thevidar Sangharsh Kruti Samiti of Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Bank through MP Imtiaz Jaleel demanded that its chairman, Ambadas Mankape, should give a letter of consent to the court via a lawyer, agreeing to sell all his properties and use the proceeds to pay off the depositors, who have been affected by the scam of Rs 202 crores.

He was speaking at the meeting held at the Ranaji marriage hall in Cidco on Saturday. Jaleel said that it is estimated that Mankape's total assets to be around Rs 500 crores. If Mankape does not agree to this, the committee demands that his entire family should be arrested. He also appealed to the government to take responsibility for the deposits in credit institutions and cooperative banks. All the depositors took an oath to fight for their deposits but not to commit suicide.

Example of DSK builders

The committee's demand for Mankape's assets to pay off the depositors is aimed at providing immediate relief to them, as government action may take several years. MP Jaleel cited the example of DSK Builders in Pune, which gave a consent letter to the court for selling its properties and paying off its depositors.

Arrest the officials who are equally responsible

The scam has been going on in Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Bank since 2016. The credit institution had appointed a private auditor for its audit but had not submitted the report to the office of the district deputy registrar (Cooperatives), which is responsible for taking action against such scams. The depositors demanded that the officers and auditors of the office should be arrested.