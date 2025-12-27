Seminar on "Job Opportunities for HSC Commerce students held
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A seminar on ‘Job Opportunities at HCL for HSC-Commerce Students" was conducted online at Deogiri College recently.
Head of Department Dr Rajesh Lahane said that students who passed their 12th grade with at least 60% marks in June 2025 would get training and a job in a DPO role at HCL Tech.
Another speaker, Praveen Srivastava ( Global Head Talent Acquisition DPO, introduced students to TechBee, saying that there is an early career, a unique global job programme for students who want to achieve financial independence after completing 12th grade.
Candidates receive 6 to 12 months of training, during which they receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month for their internship. They are then placed in a full-time IT job at HCL Tech, where the starting salary is Rs 2.20- Rs 2.50 lakhs per annum.
Vice-Principal Dr Ganesh Mohite, Megha Maurya and Anjana Ravi Singh, Vice President of Global Delivery at HCL Technologies also spoke.