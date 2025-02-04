Seminar on ‘The Problem of Rupee’ on Feb 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Center will organise a seminar on ‘The Problem of Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solutions’ at CFART in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on February 7.

Organiser Dr Chandrakant Kokate said that RBI director Satish Marathe, P B Ambhuore (former regional manager, Bank of Maharashtra), Ram Bhogale (prominent industrialist), Principal Indrajit Alte and industrialist Prashant Deshpande will guide the participants.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the inauguration while Pro-VC Walmik Sarwade preside over the valedictory function. Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar and Director Dr Chandrakant Kokate have appealed to students, researchers, scholars and teachers to take advantage of this symposium.