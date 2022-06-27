Sena activists express ire over nepotism, ignoring loyalty

Aurangabad, June 27:

Shiv Sena has united because of MLAs' rebellion, but, unrest continues in the minds of activists. The Sena activists raised their voices in a convention held at an auditorium on Jawahar Colony Road on Monday as a protest against the rebel MLAs.

Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Jayant (Bandu) Oak, Triambak Tupe, Vikas Jain, Rishi Khaire, Vijay Waghchaure, Hanuman Shinde, Anil Polkar, Sushil Khedkar and others were present.

Deputy district chief of Sena Bandu Oak said that MLAs, and corporators get elected themselves first, then their family members are given tickets, for how many days, it will continue.

“Sena activists work day and night without any expectation and got elected three MLAs who later, rebel against the party. There should be only two terms for MLAs and corporators,” he said.

Talking against rebel MLAs Sanjay Shirsath and Pradeep Jaiswal, Bandu Oak said that opportunity should be given to those who work sincerely. He said that the leaders should pay attention to the activists.

“When there are Municipal Corporation elections, a team comes from Mumbai and carries out an inspection. Later, the names of the aspirants are changed. Now, it is high time that groupism should be stopped,” he said.

ED probe should be done against rebels: Khaire

Chandrakant Khaire said that it is speculated that a fund of crores of rupees was given to rebel MLAs. He demanded that Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe should be carried out against the rebels.

“It is learnt that MLA Shirsath has taken Rs 7 crore from through contractor who is carrying out Rs 383 crore road work on Beed bypass. MLA Jaiswal had severed relations with the party and rebelled by taking money.

ED probe should also be done against the bearded man (Eknath Shinde) from where he got such a big amount to pay rebels,” he added.

MLC Danve rejected the allegations made by MLA Shirsath.

He said that MLA Shirsath was delighted to pay a frequent visit to Mumbai than holding meetings in the Constituency.

“It is said that the MLA was upset as he was not allowed to deliver a speech in the meeting held on June 8. He should know where the party’s programme is decided,” he added.

Rally on June 29 against rebellion

MLC Danve said that Sena would take out a rally on June 29 against the rebellion. The city has offices of three rebel MLAs.

“The rally will be taken out to the offices of EGS Minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Shirsath and Jaiswal. There is no intention to attack their offices. The photographs of five rebels of the district will be displayed at the rally. A similar rally will also be taken out in Sillod,” he said.

Fall of 2 MLAs

Party’s contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar said that it is the fall of rebel MLAs of the Central and West Assembly Constituency of the city.

“The function of MLA Shirsath was limited to himself. When the rebels will come to the city, they will face a revolt. Shiv Sainiks will not keep quiet until they teach a lesson to rebels,” he added.

Inauguration of works to be done: Tupe

Former Mayor Triambak Tupe said that the inauguration of the works done through funds released by Maha Vikas Aghadi should be done.

“Our leaders and legislators should dedicate the works to the public since the works are being carried out by our Government. These things should be informed to the public,” he asserted.