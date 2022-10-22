Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in city today

October 22, 2022

Will inspect the damage caused due to rains Aurangabad: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Aurangabad on ...

Will inspect the damage caused due to rains

Aurangabad:

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Aurangabad on October 23. In his visit, he will be meeting the farmers and reviewing the damage caused by the returning rains. According to a statement, the farmers in Marathwada have suffered huge losses due to returning rains.

The crops were completely soaked and washed away. Such a crisis fell upon farmers during the festive season. Still, the ministers in the ruling government are rubbing salt on their wounds by making public statements that there is no need to declare wet drought in the State.

Thackeray will visit Aurangabad on Sunday to review the loss of farmers and see how they can be provided help immediately.

