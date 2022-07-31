Sena protest against governor’s remark

Published: July 31, 2022 09:10 PM

Aurangabad, July 31: Shiv Sena activists on Sunday held a protest against the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his ...

Aurangabad, July 31:

Shiv Sena activists on Sunday held a protest against the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his remarks at TV Centre. The activists raised slogans and demanded the immediate removal of Koshyari. Sena City president (Central) Balasaheb thorat, city president (East) Vishwanath Swami, coordinator Gopal Kulkarni, former corporators Sitaram Sure, Sachin Khaire, Kishor Nagre, Rupchand Waghmare, and other members were present.

