Sena urges civic chief not to stop major development works

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders today called on the administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Abhijeet Chaudhari and requested him to give his nod to the construction of 87 roads (proposed 111 roads to be built by AMC and Smart City through Rs 317 crores) and four multispeciality hospitals (of valuing Rs 33 crore) which have been halted by him, this afternoon. The civic chief halted the above major works due to the paucity of funds in the AMC exchequer.

Hence the municipal commissioner and administrator straightway told them that they all have the experience of running the AMC. If there are no funds then how is possible to get these works done? The delegation got speechless with his statement.

The civic chief also underlined that AMC has already obtained a loan of Rs 250 crore to contribute its share in the Smart City Mission. Now, where the AMC will raise an additional contribution of Rs 150-200 crore in developing roads of Rs 317 crore. Hence the works will be done keeping in mind the needs of the city. In future, the works will be done, based on the availability of funds, in the treasury. The provision for roads has been made in the annual budget of AMC. Similarly, if there is no manpower and equipment to run these hospitals then what to do with those buildings? The government has refused to give any monetary help. It will also be reviewed and the works will be done in phases, stressed Chaudhari.

As soon as the raising of two main issues ‘roads and hospitals’ got ended, the members of the delegation started drawing his attention to small and petty issues. They demanded a refund of the rejected Gunthewari Files, filling of potholes on roads witnessing the immersion rally of Lord Ganesha, lifting of garbage spread around the immersion well in Aurangpura, and installation of focus lights at dark spots in the city etc. The civic chief assured them that all these works will be done.

The delegation also requested him to restart the works of costing up to valuing Rs 2 crore. They said the work is done after preparing the estimate.

The delegation was led by former MLC and Mahanagar Pramukh Kishanchand Tanwani and comprised former mayors Nandkumar Ghodele Tryambak Tupe and Gajanan Barwal, Raju Vaidya, Vijay Waghchaure, Santosh Jejurkar, Makarand Kulkarni, Balasaheb Gaikwad, Kishore Nagare and others. Ghodele made the introduction of main demands.

Why projects are being rejected?

Ghodele has raised a direct query saying that the projects aimed at giving momentum to the development of the city are being cancelled one after the other. Is this happening due to a recent change in the government in the state?

Chaudhari replied saying that he is presenting the real situation before them in a transparent way. However, Ghodele said that he doubts the actions.