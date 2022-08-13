Sena will not tolerate another Sena bhavan

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

A new Shiv Sena Bhawan will be constructed by Shinde group in Mumbai's Dadar area. But Shiv Sainiks will not tolerate this. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire on Saturday warned that Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai will not tolerate the desecration of Sena Bhavan.

A new Sena Bhavan will be built by the Shinde group in Mumbai similar to that of the existing Sena Bhavan. When reporters drew Khaire's attention to this, he said Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray had built this Sena Bhavan building. Sena Bhavan is like a temple for Shiv Sainiks. A second Sena Bhavan is not acceptable to the Shiv Sainiks. He also said that he will teach a lesson to those who insulted the Sena Bhavan.