Senate-Graduate polls:13 objections rejected

It may be noted 99 nomination papers were filed. Of them, 90 nomination papers were declared valid while nine were found invalid.

A total of 14 objections were submitted about nomination papers. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole held a hearing on Thursday and rejected 13 with explanations.

The objections were raised by Meenakshi Shinde, Mohan Jadhav, Vijay Aade, Hanumant Gutte, Gajanan Dukre, Meenakshi Bhavar, Om Bade, Pankaj Kute, Prakash Waghmare, Shirish Kamble, Mohammed Azharuddin Salim and Dr Gajanan Sanap.

The nomination paper of Mohammed Azharuddin was declared valid after the hearing. Election Returning Officer and Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the final list of valid and invalid candidates was displayed online today.

He said that the elections for the 10 seats of Senate-Graduate would be held on November 26.

A total of five candidates will be elected from the general group while one from each reserved category. Of the total nomination papers, 44 are from the general while the remaining are from the reserved category.

Box

Last date to withdrawal

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is November 11 (until 5 pm). The list of actual candidates will be released on Friday evening. This will show the exact picture of the election.

The second phase of the Senate election will also commence on Friday.