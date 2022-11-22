Senate-polls ballot papers to have different colours

Aurangabad: The ballot papers of Senate elections will have colour as per the category of candidates.

Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that all the preparations for the 10 seats of the Senate-Graduate elections were completed.

The election will be conducted on November 26. He said that the election material after the printing of ballot papers would be sent to the centres on the coming Friday.

There will be six ballot papers depending upon the category of the candidates. There are five seats in the general category and one seat in each reserved category. A total of 29 candidates are fray in the general category.

The colour of a ballot of an open category is white followed by Scheduled Caste (light blue colour-seven candidates), Scheduled Tribe (Pista-four candidates), VJNT (light green-five candidates), OBC (light yellow-four) and Women (light pink-four).

A total of 36,882 graduates have registered as voters in the four districts. The highest number of voters are in Aurangabad (17,765 voters with 16 centres) followed by Beed (12,593 voters with 16 centres), Jalna (3,993 voters with 9 centres) and Osmanabad (2,531 centres with 10 centres).

Box

29 booths at 8 centres in A’bad

There will be 29 polling booths at eight centres of the city.

The names of centres with polling booths are as follows; Deogiri College (six booths), Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (six), Maulana Azad College (six), Vivekanand College (four), Vasantrao Naik College (four), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (two), Saraswati Bhuvan (one) and Milind College (one). A total of four employees along with one centre head will be deployed at each polling booth. The employees will be given second training on November 24.