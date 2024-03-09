Senior citizen fights back, recovers stolen Mangalsutra

75-year-old, Zumbarbai Patil, chases down a thief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a display of courage, a 75-year-old woman, Zumbarbai Machhindra Patil, chased down a thief and recovered her stolen mangalsutra on International Women's Day on Friday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon as Patil, visiting her daughter Alaknanda Gawli in Waluj, boarded a bus back home to Gangapur. While boarding, an unknown woman snatched the 5-gram gold mangalsutra from her neck. Despite the crowd, Patil reacted swiftly, yelling at the thief as the culprit attempted to escape.

Ignoring the conductor's suggestion to file a police complaint, Patil, fueled by adrenaline, chased after the thief. Her determination sparked action from bystanders who joined the pursuit. Cornered by the persistent pursuit, the thief eventually returned the mangalsutra to Patil and fled the scene.

The entire incident unfolded within minutes, leaving onlookers in awe. Patil's bravery on Women's Day is being widely applauded, serving as an inspiration for all. Local authorities confirmed this to be a unique case, with no similar incidents recorded at the Waluj police station.