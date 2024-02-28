Senior clerk turns honest seeing ACB, caught for demanding bribe

Incident at GMCH; Demands bribe from class four employee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A senior clerk in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Bandu Babusing Pawar (39, New Pahadsingpura), demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from a class four employee for processing his request for rejoining the duty after four months of absence. However, he did not accept the bribe as he got suspicious at the trap. But the sleuts of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested him from his office on Wednesday for demanding bribe.

According to information, the 23-year-old complainant is a sanitation worker at GMCH. He was absent for four months due to personal reasons. On February 16, he applied for rejoining the work. However, Pawar demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 and later settled for Rs 3000.

The youth registered a complaint in the ACB superintendent Sandeep Atole who then instructed PI Amol Dhas to verify the complaint. After verification, it was found that Pawar was asking for a bribe of Rs 3,000 as a compromise. On Wednesday afternoon, a trap was laid in Pawar's cabin.

However, Pawar got suspicious and suddenly changed his demand and pretended to be honest saying that he does not want money for work. However, as there was evidence of him asking for bribe, the team detained him and registered a case in Begampura police station. Officials Sunil Patil and Shirish Wagh carried out the action.