Senior GMCH doctors transferred

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The medical education and medicine department transferred the senior doctors of various Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals (GMCH) across the state on Thursday. Many senior doctors and heads of the departments of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar GMCH were transferred to other places. Some other doctors from other places were transferred to GMCH.

Doctors transferred

Head of the medicine department Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya has been transferred to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College at Nanded. The head of the Gynecology department Dr Shrinivas Gadappa has been transferred to Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College, Yeotmal. Professor Dr Kailas Zine has been transferred to GMCH, Jalgaon. Professor Dr Mohan Doibale has been transferred to Shri Bhausaheb Hire GMC, Dhule. Professor of microbiology department Dr Jyoti Irawane - Bajaj has been transferred to Grant GMC, Mumbai. Professor of Anesthesia department Dr Rajashree Virshid has been transferred to S.R.T.G. GMC, Ambajogai. Professor of TB department Dr Avinash Lamb has been transferred to GMC, Jalgaon. Dr Shivaji Shukre of Anatomy department has been transferred to GMC, Parbhani and he will be dean of this college. Dr Siraz Beig of the Medicine department has been transferred to GMC, Nagpur.