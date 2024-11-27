Senior leaders of Mahayuti will decide over new CM: Fadnavis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former Deputy Chief Minister, MLA Devendra Fadnavis today underlined that the talks between the senior leaders of three political parties (alliance of Mahayuti) over who will be the new Chief Minister is underway and they will be taking final decision upon it soon.

He was speaking to media persons at Chikalthana Airport. Fadnavis was in the city to attend a marriage function.

In reply to a question that many of them are aiming for ministerial berths, Fadnavis said, “ First let the name of CM be finalised. Then the names of ministers will also be announced accordingly.”

In response to a question about EVMs, Fadnavis referred to the Supreme Court verdict saying, “ It has already given its reply regarding the EVM. Rejecting the plea seeking the conduct of election through paper ballots, the Apex Court has clarified that EVM is tamper-proof and will continue in future. Stop blaming EVMs when you lose elections. Hence the opposition should stop crying.”

Fadnavis also said that we will decide whether to contest the local self-governing body elections on our strength or not. However, there is still time. The decision will be made unanimously through discussion.

The newly elected MLAs Atul Save and Narayan Kuche, city president Shirish Boralkar and others were also present at the airport.

Save gifts book

Save welcomed Fadnavis at the airport and then presented a copy of the book titled Modi 3.0 to him. The General Secretary Rajendra Sable was also present on the occasion.