Senior leaders will decide about election: Patole

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

“Congress will support Shiv Sena in the by-polls in Andheri, as it has been decided in the Mahavikas Aghadi that the party which had won from the constituency will contest again there. There is no difference in the allies in it”, said Congress state president Nana Patole.

Patole came to the city on Saturday and later went to Beed by car to attend the Congress Party OBC convention. He interacted with the newsmen for some time at Chikalthana Airport.

Patole further said, that the senior Congress leaders will take the decision regarding the upcoming assembly elections.

When he was the assembly speaker, a resolution was passed that caste wise census of OBC should be done and it was sent to the union government. However, the union government is not ready for caste wise census, which is injustice on OBCs. They could not avail the benefits granted to them by Article 340 of the Indian Constitution. In fact, BJP is anti-OBC.

Congress Party president candidate Mallikarjun Kharge recently visited Mumbai and he received good response from the party workers.

Answering a question, Patole said that BJP is creating unrest in the country through power, corruption and threatening. The intention of BJP is to weaken Shiv Sena. Judicial system is acting under pressure. The governor asked to prove majority to the government when the Shiv Sena issue is sub-judice. I opine that the present government is unconstitutional.

If Prakash Ambedkar is willing to come in Mahavikas Aghade, we will welcome him. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting good response from the people, Patole said.

Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, city president Younus Shaikh, district women’s president Hema Patil, former MLC M M Shaikh, Adv Mujahed Khan, Baburao Pawar and others were present.