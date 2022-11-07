Senior officers rushed and inspected murder spot

Aurangabad

After receiving the information, DCP Aparna Gitay, ACP Ashok Thorat, Begumpura police station PI Prashant Potdar, and crime branch PI Avinash Aghav immediately rushed and inspected the murder spot. Dog squad and fingerprint experts were also called.

Gitay also called City Chowk, Kranti Chowk and Cantonment police stations officers on the spot. Crime branch API Manoj Shinde, PSI Amol Mhaske, Raosaheb Jondhale, Begumpura PSI Vishal Bodkhe, Bhalerao, Cantonment police station PSI Sachin Wayal, Kranti Chowk PSI Vikas Khatke, City Chowk PSI Ashok Bhandare also visited. The police team immediately started the investigation and arrested the suspects within two hours.

The arrested suspect Shaikh Vazir is an addict and was in an inebriated condition while he was arrested. He confessed that he and Ghuse were friends. Both of them drank liquor on Sunday night and quarreled over petty reasons. He then hit Ghuse with a stone. Sangram Rankat saw it and hence Vazir strangulated him with a rope.

Police are searching for the relatives and family members of Sangram Rankat. He had undergone kidney surgery at GMCH.

Deceased Ghuse has six brothers and a mother. He has a house at Kohinoor Colony, but used to stay on the footpath in front of GMCH. His brothers and nephews used to give him money and food. After the murder, his relatives rushed to the spot.

5 murders in the last 10 days

In all, five murders took place in the past ten days in the city. On October 26, one murder was reported in Mondha area and two in Mitmita area. On October 27, a man was murdered in Walmi area. Later, two persons were killed in front of GMCH on Sunday. The city police unveiled all these murders within a few hours after the incidents.