Sentiments extreme for rebels: Sardesai

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

“ After the political turmoil in Shiv Sena in the past few months, the sentiments of the people are very extreme for the rebels. They have not liked the change in government in the state and hence they support Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray. It is clear from the huge response to the ‘Nirdhar Yatra’ organised at Marathwada level by the Yuva Sena”, opined secretary of Yuva Sena Varun Sardesai. He is on a visit to the city for the Nirdhar Yatra in Marathwada.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sardesai said, Aditya Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders are conducting the Nichay Yatra and Shiv Samvad Yatra across the state. These yatras are getting good responses at all places. People are upset with the traitors and in the coming elections, the Shiv Sena seats will be more. They have not liked the change in the government in the state by the rebels. In the coming elections, Shiv Sena will have maximum numbers.

In the past few days, the Yuva Sena conventions were held in various assembly constituencies in Marathwada. These received good response and more and more youngsters are joining. Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs had betrayed the party, but Yuva Sena remained united. Barring a few activists, all are with Shiv Sena. The new appointment in the Yuva Sena will be done soon, Sardesai added.

Unemployment is a big problem in the state. The ambitious Vedanta Foxconn project has gone to Gujarat due to the negligence of the government. The government is expecting that the youths of Maharashtra should only dance in Dahihandi and Ganeshutsav and neglect employment. The state has lost an opportunity to generate around one lakh jobs.

Answering a question about Shiv Sena's opposition to the refinery at Ratnagiri, he said that manufacturing and refinery are two different issues. Highlighting the issue of the refinery, the government is ignoring the main issue of employment, he said.

Yuva Sena officials Rishikesh Khaire, Hanuman Shinde, Sagar Waghchaure, Rameshwar Korde, Sagar Kharge, Swapnil Didore and others were present during the press meet.