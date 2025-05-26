Separate Youth Festival to be held in each district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambekar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) decided to hold the district-level Youth Festival from the current academic year. A university-level Folk Art Festival will be introduced this year.

It may be noted that the university used to conduct district and university youth festivals until 2010. However, it commenced holding only the central youth festival (university level) since then. Most of the central youth festivals were conducted in the Bamu campus up to 2024.

The Central Youth Festival Advisory Committee made recommendations to the administration in 2025. The recommendations were approved in the Management Council meeting held on Monday. Accordingly, it was decided to make it mandatory for at least two teams from each affiliated college to participate in the art form.

Director of the Students Welfare Board Dr Kailas Ambhure said that separate district-level Youth Festival would be hosted in Beed, Dharashiv, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar this year.

“After that, the top three teams from each district will be allowed to participate in the final Central Youth Festival. This means a total of 12 teams will participate in the Central Youth Festival to be arranged at the university,” he said.

Box

Folk Art Festival

The MC members approved a proposal of holding the university-level Folk Art Festival. During last year's Youth Festival, VC Dr Vijay Fulari announced to hold an independent folk art festival. As per the recommendation of the Advisory Committee, the Director of the Student Development Board and member Secretary Dr Kailash Ambhure submitted a proposal for consideration before the MC meeting and it was approved. The folk art festival of colleges in all four districts will be held at the university level through a central system before the name extension day celebration of the Bamu.