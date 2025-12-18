Series of house and shop burglaries continues; thieves rule the night in the city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The wave of burglaries targeting homes and shops shows no signs of abating, with fresh incidents reported from Bajrang Chowk, Satara, and Bhavsinhpura. In the past eight months, not a single house or shop burglary case has been resolved by local police or the crime branch.

On 16th December, Santosh Jawalekar (45), owner of Aditya Optical at Bajrang Chowk, closed his shop at 9,30 pm and went home. Around 5 am, neighbor Raghunath Tambe informed him that his shutter had been forced open. Jawalekar found Rs 15,000 cash and two gold rings missing. Tambe’s shop was also broken into, with Rs 20,000 cash stolen. Broken locks were left behind. Cidco police are investigating. In Bhavsinhpur, thieves stole iron pipes and agricultural tools from the farm of Adv. Santosh Lokhande. The case has been registered at Chavani police station. In Amernagar near the Beed bypass, Amer Khan (42) returned from a village visit on 17th December to find his house ransacked. Gold jewelry, including a silver chain worth Rs 25,000, Rs 7,000 cash, and other silver items, were missing. Satara police are investigating. In Dashmesh Nagar’s Rathi Towers, unknown thieves stole 3.5 tolas of gold from CA Saurabh Agrawal’s cupboard without breaking the door or lock. Agrawal’s wife discovered the missing jewelry on 10th December while preparing for a function. Four women help with domestic chores at their home. Osmanpura police are probing the case.