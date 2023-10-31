Series of suicide continues for Maratha reservation; 1 more youth ends life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The series of suicides for the Maratha reservation continues in the district with one more youth ending his life at Kolthan village in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Ashok Gadekar (23, Kolkthan). Before ending his life, he wrote a suicide note.

In the suicide note, he stated that the Maratha community should get reservations and care of Jarange Dada should be taken. This is the third suicide case during the last few days in the district.

Shubham hanged himself on a Neem tree at Pokhri Shivar of Kolthan village which is near to the city. When farmers from Pokhri village saw this, they informed the police.

Shubham’s relatives and community members rushed to the spot. His relatives cried at his death.

His brother Sachin said that Shubham left the home by telling him that he was going to work and later, he took the extreme step. The villagers did not allow them to shift his body.

Additional superintendent of police Sunil Lanjewar and other police officers convinced the relatives and shifted Shubham’s body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the post-mortem.

Cheque of compensation given after 8 hrs

The social activists demanded that Shubham’s family should get Government compensation and a job in the morning after his body was shifted to the GMCH. Sub-divisional officer Ramesh Rodge, tehsildar Ramesh Munlod and Vijay Chavan handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family members at 4 pm today. The officers also informed the family members of the deceased that a proposal was sent to the Government to give a job to his brother. After this, the relatives gave the permission for the post-mortem.

3rd suicide case in district

This is the third case of suicide in the district for the reservation. Earlier, Ganesh Kaksaheb Kuber from Apatgaon and Sunil Kawle (Rajnagar, Mukundwadi ended their lives for this demand recently. Shubham leaves his parents, an elder brother Sachin and a married sister. He used to work as a labourer as his family had no farmland.