Aurangabad

A servant stole Rs 2 lakh from the drawer of a table in poultry trading company office in Baijipura on January 17. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station.

Police said, complainant Mobin Khan Sattar Khan (34, Indiranagar, Baijipura) mentioned in his complaint that he runs a poultry business. His servant Shadab Kalim (Karniya, Bahiraj, Uttarpradesh stole Rs 2 lakh kept in the drawer of the table in the office.