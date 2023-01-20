Servant stole Rs 2 lakh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 20, 2023 09:30 PM 2023-01-20T21:30:09+5:30 2023-01-20T21:30:09+5:30
Aurangabad A servant stole Rs 2 lakh from the drawer of a table in poultry trading company office in ...
Aurangabad
A servant stole Rs 2 lakh from the drawer of a table in poultry trading company office in Baijipura on January 17. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station.
Police said, complainant Mobin Khan Sattar Khan (34, Indiranagar, Baijipura) mentioned in his complaint that he runs a poultry business. His servant Shadab Kalim (Karniya, Bahiraj, Uttarpradesh stole Rs 2 lakh kept in the drawer of the table in the office.Open in app